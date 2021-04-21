“Dad has already been vaccinated”, fans celebrate Chayanne for receiving anticovid vaccine – El Sol de México

Chayanne became a trend in the networks after he announced that he had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

It was through his social media account that the singer shared a photograph of the moment he received the anticovid vaccine.

The event was celebrated by the fans, who did not miss the opportunity to remember the “love” that their mothers have for the artist with funny reactions, where they point out that he is “everyone’s father”.

And it is that in Mexico, Chayanne is recognized by several generations of mothers and daughters who have been conquered by hits like “Tiempo de vals”, “Fiesta en América” and “Torero”.

me: hey mommy chayanne got vaccinated

my mom: oh thank you sir 🙏🏼 – Bárbara R 🍂 (@feuillesauvent) April 21, 2021

I want to communicate that my daddy Chayanne was finally vaccinated 💖✨🥺 – Karla ♀️✨ (@KarlaChungV) April 21, 2021

Now I understand why we are all brothers … We are children of Chayanne 🤭😆😆 – F * ckin Awesome Cupcake 🏈🧁 (@CuppyCast) April 21, 2021

According to my old Chayanne it is a world heritage site. Hahaha – Joaquin (@JoaquinNiicolas) April 20, 2021

“Hello Chayanne? Here’s a lady who doesn’t want to get vaccinated” pic.twitter.com/dgYoUP7kDL – Arri (@oseaparfavar) April 20, 2021

In addition, in networks he has always been applauded by his followers thanks to the physique he has preserved over the years in which he has led a healthy life outside of vices and addictions.

It should be noted that last Thursday the interpreter surprised everyone on stage at the Dolby Theater during the Latin American Music Awards.

After having been absent due to the Covid pandemic, the celebrity offered a presentation with Wisin, of the theme “What You Have Made Me” during the awards ceremony that was broadcast on Telemundo.