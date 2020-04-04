In the last hours it was made public that Bernie Ecclestone, former boss of Formula 1, would be a father at 89 years of age. The magnate has broken his silence and has spoken about the news of his upcoming paternity.

“There is nothing strange about it. I haven’t worked in a long time and I’ve had a lot of time to practice, “Ecclestone said to Daily Mail. “My wife is excited,” said the former boss of Formula 1, who is 48 years old to his wife. She is 41 and in the coming months they will be parents.

“I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I am happy for my wife, she has been waiting for this for many years », he continued explaining. And is that his next son will have three sisters, one 65 years old, another 35 and the third 31.

I’m glad that I’m going to have someone when I leave. It’s fun, I don’t see any drama »Bernie Ecclestone continued. “I have grandchildren and I’m looking forward to having another baby,” concluded the Englishman, who is delighted to have a new offspring on the way.

The businessman has an equity close to 4,000 million euros and he has been married three times. With Fabiana Flosi, his current wife, he has no children in common so the one that will be born in July will be the first one they have together. Despite his age, Bernie Ecclestone will not be the oldest father in the world, since that record is held by an Indian who had a son at 96 years old.