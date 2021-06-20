Dad deserves a good meal, here are some places to celebrate!

MEXICO CITY

As is already a tradition, this third Sunday in June is Father’s Day, for him who has given us all his love since we were born, he deserves to be pampered on his day.

In addition to giving him a good gift and lots of cuddles, invite him a good meal to his liking, and because we know that there are all kinds of dads, here are some options for each style.

For the dad who likes the canteen

Your dad who loves kid, as well as Mexican food from panuchos, cochinita pibil, onion soup, some delicious tlacoyos or a great chamorro, all this accompanied of course by his favorite drink, don’t think twice, in the cantina La Ribera will be more than satisfied.

The Ribera

Cuauhtémoc Avenue, corner with Calle Doctor Erazo number 140, in the Doctores neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Those who prefer sea food

If what your dad likes is the sea and he enjoys the enormous variety of food that he offers us. Invite him to taste a good fish to size without leaving Mexico City. You can also taste some delicious oysters prepared to suck your fingers and why not some clams. All this and more you will find in the Dozen.

The dozen

Homero avenue number 135 in Polanco.

The most carnivorous dads

For those parents who think of a good cut of meat makes their mouths water and can’t wait any longer, there is La Vid Argentina that offers from flank steak, Rib Eye, cuadril, churrasco and several more. They can also taste their large salad bar and a jug of clericot.

The Argentine Vine

Avenida Insurgentes Sur 953 in the Naples neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

For dads who want to keep the line

Parents who love to be healthy also have several places to have a great time, Debbie & Perone offers all kinds of ‘healthy food’. Healthy bowls with wild rice, bell pepper, avocado, red onion, broccoli and their special dressings. Also salads, gourmet sandwiches and much more.

Park Plaza. Located in Avenida Javier Barros Sierra number 540. Colonia Santa Fe

And for those dads who like regional food

Oaxacan food offers an unparalleled variety, from mole in its various presentations, delicious cheeses, rich tlayudas, tamales and a good Oaxacan chocolate for dessert, invite your dad to Doña Lulá who offers you that and much more.

Mrs. Lulá

Avenida Revolución 1318, Guadalupe Inn neighborhood in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

