The new Dacia Spring Electric Concept is the prototype that anticipates what will be the first electric model of the Romanian brand. It promises to be the cheapest in the European market and its autonomy will be around 200 kilometers according to WLTP.

Dacia delves into the world of electric cars with a prototype that anticipates what will be its first production model equipped with this type of engine. Is named Dacia Spring Electric Concept, and presents more than reasonable similarities with the Renault City K-ZE, a low-cost electric that is sold in other markets.

The objective of the Romanian brand is that its first production electric is the cheapest of all those sold in our market. The equation does not enter the Renault Twizy, a vehicle that is not considered as a car, but a quadricycle.

Although it is slightly larger than them, it will be a rival to the trio of Seat Mii Electric, Skoda Citigoe iV and Volkswagen e-Up! You can also subtract sales from the new Renault Twingo Z.E.

DACIA SPRING ELECTRIC CONCEPT: OUTDOOR

The new Dacia Spring Electric Concept It has a length of 3.73 meters, which places it between the electric Renault Twingo and the Renault Zoe. With respect to both, it offers a greater height than the ground, so its image is more similar to that of an SUV.

Despite being inspired by the City K-ZE, the new Dacia Spring Electric Concept presents a specific grill and optics with led technology. Orange details predominate as a contrast in the front area, in the rear-view mirrors, in the lower area of ​​the doors, in the handles of the same, in the wheel arches and in the rims.

DACIA SPRING ELECTRIC CONCEPT: INTERIOR

Dacia has not shown images of the interior of the Spring Concept.

DACIA SPRING ELECTRIC CONCEPT: MECHANICAL

He Dacia Spring Electric Concept production will be able to travel about 200 kilometers between loads according to WLTP. The manufacturer has not detailed the power of the motor or the battery that will power it. For reference, the new Renault Twingo Z.E. It has a 21.3 kilowatt hour capacity with which it is capable of traveling about 180 kilometers.

DACIA SPRING ELECTRIC CONCEPT: PRICE

The production version of Dacia Spring Electric Concept It will be presented during the year 2021. Its commercialization date has not yet been confirmed. Its price is expected below 20,000 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/07/2020 It is confirmed that the production Dacia Spring Electric will be presented in 2021. 03/03/2020 Dacia presents the new Spring Electric Concept.

