Dacia Sandero Stepway: the cheapest is right

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

In Spain it seemed impossible to dethrone the Seat León as the best-selling car of the year, but it has happened. The one in charge of usurping the throne from the national product was the Dacia Sandero, the ‘low cost’ utility vehicle that accumulated 24,035 registered units according to the data of the ANFAC, GANVAM and FACONAUTO. The pandemic also affected them, like everyone else, with a 29% reduction compared to the same data from 2019. However, in a period marked by uncertainty, the concept of rationality and “less for more” has taken hold. An instant that the firm has taken the opportunity to present its latest update, with new aesthetic details on the front, more equipment and less price. We will talk about the launch of the new Sandero in this article, so in this gallery we will focus on explaining the reason for its success.

We have been able to be the temporary owners of a Dacia Sandero Stepway for a week, plenty of time to understand the reasons for your purchase. They basically reside in logic. The Sandero, whether in its crossover version (the proven one) or conventional, is a car that, like any other, it will take you from point A to point B without great qualities but no defects. What’s more, on that journey you will be able to enjoy some technological functionalities that, in other brands, would be difficult to pay for. I’m talking about extras like the keyless start, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and driver assistance systems.

The tested model had everything you can add to a Dacia Sandero Stepway Comfort, the top of the range. We cannot, therefore, qualify it as ‘low cost’, but the price-equipment ratio remains unbeatable in our market. In addition, the unit it wears the ECO badge of the DGT due to its bi-fuel propulsion system, which can run on gasoline but also on LPG. The main advantage of this liquefied petroleum gas is the price that, today July 12, 2021, it is around € 0.65 / l. Its refueling process is almost as fast as that of gasoline and only requires a nozzle that we find right next to the fuel filler neck. We tell you more about our week with the Sandero in the next gallery.