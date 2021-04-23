Dacia Sandero LPG offer analysis ECO label April 2021

There are three ways to get a car with an ECO label. The first and most helpful is by buying a micro-hybrid car, the second is by means of a plug-in hybrid car with an autonomy in electric mode of less than 40 km according to the WLTP cycle, something that in practice does not occur, and finally, through a bi-fuel car, such as those adapted to LPG. In this last category we find one of the best offers of the moment that comes from the hand of Dacia, it is the new Dacia Sandero with the 100 hp LPG mechanical, a very versatile urban that complies with that of a functional car and that you can buy for € 10,980.

An ECO label with which you will really save

Many are the cars that carry the coveted ECO sticker, and that In most cases it only translates into savings that depends on the area in which we move And that does not go beyond free or cheaper parking, an ITV with a reduced rate or being able to access certain areas with restricted circulation.

However, The Dacia Sandero’s ECO badge is different, and it does translate into real financial savings for the owner’s pocket, since with an average LPG consumption of 6.5 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle and an average price of € 0.70 / l we are talking about a cost of € 4.55 for each 100 km traveled, that is, 30 – 35% lower that of an urban mild-hybrid of similar power.

Likewise, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are talking about a 100 hp and 170 Nm of torque, so the level of performance it offers is not particularly brilliant (0 to 100 km / h in 11.6 seconds and a peak of 183 km / h), but it is enough for an urban and metropolitan area where you will feel like a fish in water.

The Sandero LPG is only available in the most complete trim levels

In terms of equipment, the Sandero with LPG is only available in the most complete trim levels, which by the way, are the most recommended. Thus, the Essential from € 10,980 already includes elements such as a light sensor or speed limiter, some being optional as recommended as air conditioning for € 440 or an 8 “multimedia system for € 210. As the top of the range is the Comfort from € 11,730, which includes all the essentials for day to day (manual air conditioning, 8 “multimedia system, rear parking sensor …). It is worth mentioning that these amounts are conditional on a minimum financing of € 4,000 for 36 months.

For everything else we are before the usual Sandero, one of the largest urban areas in the segment with a wheelbase of 2,604 mm and a boot of 328 liters, with practical and simple solutions, although with a quality of materials and settings far from rivals like the SEAT Ibiza, the Hyundai i20 or the Opel Corsa.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our guide to buying cars with an ECO label.

What main alternatives The Renault Clio LPG is postulated from € 13,690, with identical mechanics and similar space, as well as others that use the aforementioned micro-hybrid systems, such as the Kia Rio MHEV Concept 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV from € 13,300, just as equipped, but faster and better finish.