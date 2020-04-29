El Sandero, for sale in Spain from 8,160 euros

Offers a version of LPG with ECO label

The Dacia Sandero is a utility 4.09 meters long that has a starting price in our market of 8,160 euros. Sold with Diesel, gasoline and LPG engines.

The Dacia Sandero It is the best-selling model of the Romanian brand in our country, although its debut took place in Brazil in 2007. In fact, in that market and one more is sold as Renault Sandero, since the Romanian firm is owned by the diamond. He faces models like the Renault Clio, the Peugeot 208 or the Opel Corsa, and despite sinning in terms of quality with respect to them, in his favor he plays having an unbeatable demolition price.

DACIA SANDERO: OUTDOOR

The last renewal of Dacia Sandero, which occurred in late 2016, brought with it a number of minor changes in aesthetics. For example, the design of the headlights varied, in addition to adopting a led daytime running light. The bumpers also changed and a new range of alloy wheels appeared.

The Dacia Sandero It has a length of 4.06 meters, a figure that grows to 4.09 in the case of the Stepway version, with a more rustic cut thanks to various aesthetic details and a higher height than the ground. This is a solution that gives you certain off-road skills in the style of the Hyundai i20 Active.

DACIA SANDERO: INTERIOR

The interior of the Dacia Sandero it also received a number of updates in its latest update. For example, a new steering wheel with a special coating was incorporated in the most equipped versions and the position of the window regulator controls varied. In addition, the Stepway version incorporated new upholstery and door handles in a chrome finish. Also noteworthy are new storage compartments and a 12-volt power socket in the extension of the center console.

The interior space of the Dacia Sandero it is ideal for four people, and something more fair for the fifth. Where the Romanian utility stands out compared to the competition is in the boot, whose 320 liters of capacity are even close to what several of the compact models currently in force on the market offer.

DACIA SANDERO: MECHANICAL

The engines of the Dacia Sandero find their origin in Renault. It has gasoline and diesel options, as well as a LPG variant entitled to the ECO label of the DGT.

In gasolineAn open 1.0 liter 75 horsepower fires. In 2020 debuts a 1.0 TCe of 100 horses, replacing the 0.9 liter 90 horsepower.

With respect to Diesel, the protagonist is the 1.5 dCi, which offers versions of 75 and 90 horsepower.

The variant LPG It is based on the most powerful gasoline engine, the 1.0-liter 100 horsepower TCe.

The Dacia Sandero Stepway variant is only offered with the two most powerful gasoline and diesel engines, as well as LPG. It’s always front-wheel drive with a five-speed manual gearbox.

DACIA SANDERO: EQUIPMENT

The range of Dacia Sandero offers three different finishes, which are the Base, the Ambiance and the Laureate. The first of them is especially spartan, hence the demolition price allowed by the vehicle, and lacks such basic details as the radio or the window regulator in the front area. The medium finish is more complete, but still does not offer key points such as the infotainment system or air conditioning as standard. Other elements such as the navigator or the alloy wheels are optional in any case. We also have the finish associated with the Stepway bodywork, on which another called Globetrotter is incorporated, which is more complete.

DACIA SANDERO: PRICES

The Dacia Sandero is available from 8,160 euros in its access version, which corresponds to the Access finish. The Essential and Comfort start at 8,680 and 10,230 euros respectively. The LPG engine, from 9,980 euros.

The Dacia Sandero version stands at 10,450 euros for the Essential finish and 11,800 euros for the limited anniversary series.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/29/2020 New 100 horsepower gasoline engine. 09/29/2016 First information from the Dacia Sandero.

.