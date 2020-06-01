It will be an indirect replacement for the Lodgy and the Logan MCV

It will have a hybrid engine among its offer

Dacia is going to launch in 2021 a new SUV with up to seven seats, which will also be the indirect replacement of two of its current models, the Lodgy and the Logan MCV.

Dacia It prepares important changes in its range for the coming years. To its first electric, derived from the ‘concept’ Spring, will be joined a new SUV that will be the indirect substitute for two of its current units, the Logan MCV and the Lodgy.

The Dacia’s new SUV, which will start from the CMF-B platform, will have an approximate length of 4.5 meters, which will place it as a direct rival to models such as the Kia Sportage, the Renault Kadjar or the Hyundai Tucson. In addition, according to various French media, it will offer the customer the option of choosing between an interior consisting of five seats or seven.

This new is expected SUV it has a set of driving aids and assistance systems that improve what is present in the brand, although it is likely to sin compared to its rivals in exchange for a lower starting price. However, it will be the most common departure, such as the blind spot warning or the involuntary lane change warning.

As for the mechanical range, the new Dacia SUV will offer both engines Diesel how gasoline, although the star will undoubtedly be the hybrid unit that will share technology with the current Renault Clio. That is, it will be a conventional hybrid and not a plug-in one.

If the provisions are met, Dacia intends to launch this new SUV in mid-2021. There are those who even point out that it will be during the spring, so it is not unreasonable to think that its release for sale may also take place before the end of the next year.

