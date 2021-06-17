Dacia new logo 2021 | Motor

Since the beginning of the year when the Renault Group made its important presentations as part of the Renaulution plan, we saw that the Renault 5 Prototype showed a new logo for the French brand, which was made official shortly after, and now the turn has come for Dacia which has also announced its own officially.

Dacia emblem 2021

The first time we saw it was in the Dacia Bigster Concept and it is composed of the letters D and C facing each other, which in turn are part of the new emblem that the brand has shown. This new type is also accompanied by a change in color, all of course, with that great “wagon” of meaning that brands usually accompany them with.

Thus, the typeface of the emblem represents the robustness of the Dacia and the D and C facing each other in the logo are like two links together in a chain. The new kakhi green color evokes the close relationship with natureEspecially on models like the Duster that perform so well off the tarmac.

This new logo will begin to appear from this month of June in the different communication channels of the brand and from the second half of 2022 it will start to appear on your vehicles. The first to take it will surely be the production version of the Dacia Bigster, which was already confirmed for that time.

Dacia Bigster concept