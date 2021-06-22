Dacia launches logo and image

Enlarge

The French-Romanian firm has just presented its new identity determined by the new logo that will be present on its models and dealers from the summer of 2022.

Since its resurgence in 2006 Dacia has become one of the most representative brands of the current automotive scene. Focused on democratizing mobility, its models have always been placed at the highest positions in their categories in the main European markets. So much so that the Sandero was the best-selling car in Spain in 2020. In this 2021 its new generation has been presented and what is more important, the brand has fully immersed itself in electrification with the arrival of the Spring.

Well, from the middle of next year all the new Dacia that are sold around the world will wear the new logo. For its part, the emblem will also be available in dealerships from the second half of 2022 and which is already visible on its website. These two new elements have been created internally by the Design team with the desire to express the essence of the brand.

Change of tone

2 photos D and C are contrasted in a “reflection of the minimalist and ingenious mentality of the brand”

The first thing that stands out is the change in color scheme. Now it is based on khaki green to, according to them, “evoke the brand’s proximity to nature.” As for the logo, robustness has been sought by intentionally adapting the shape of the letters. In fact, the D and C are contrasted in a “reflection of the minimalist and ingenious mentality of the brand.” The geometric lines of the logo bring a sense of mechanical movement to the connection of the letters, like links in a chain that come together creating a strong and cohesive loop. The new Dacia emblem is a powerful visual element that will be easily recognizable, even from a distance.

We will still have to wait to see it in the cars and physical areas but it is clear that the Dacia’s evolution follows a completely bullish line and he has demonstrated it with this simple but very attractive logo.