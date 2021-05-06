Dacia is one step away from officially registering its new brand image

It all started as a weird experiment that could go wrong, but Dacia’s progression has been meteoric. When she arrived in Western Europe, with the first generation of the Logan, the public looked at her with suspicion. But no one was counting on the economic crisis that almost brought us down and their sales grew like foam. In fact, to this day, it is still the preferred one among private customers, although in this case it is the small Sandero the one that devastates.

Be that as it may Dacia has become the chicken of the eggs for the Renault Group and the Gauls are aware of it. For this reason, as they have launched new models, they have improved their quality, safety, finishes and technology. Amen that with him Spring they will immerse themselves in the world of electric mobility. But very soon there will be more changes, especially in terms of brand image and market positioning.

Dacia will debut new logo, image and positioning with the Bigster SUV

Yes because Dacia wants us to stop seeing it as a low cost firm. We have an example of this progression in the Bigster Concept. This SUV was shown to the world last January and advanced several design features that the next models of the firm will wear. The most important, of all, is the logo that it wore on its front and rear. And precisely this element is the last that has led to the first news line.

As you know, because we have commented on it, trademarks request the legal protection of any trade name, design or technology. This guarantees them that no rival firm can snatch the scoop from them and, above all, the possibility of using it in the market to market a similar product. As well, Dacia has requested the legal protection of its new logo at the European Union Patent and Trademark Office.

If we take a look at the public file, which is available at the EUIPO portal, we can see what the status of the request is. The initial registration took place on January 1, but it was not until last April 14 that they did not send the application for protection to the International Intellectual Property Office. A day later the documentation appears as sent, so it is a matter of days before it is officially approved.

At least, according to the timeline of the registry, they have a deadline to execute it until the day July 19. If the date arrives and nobody objects to its use Dacia will be the owner of the design of its new logo. We will have to wait for it, although everything indicates that there will be no obstacles that prevent it. Of course, to see it on the grill of their cars we will still have to wait a bit, because everything indicates that it will be the Bigster that opens it.

Source – European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO)