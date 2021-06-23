Dacia, follow the steps of its parent company and update its corporate image

The saying goes that “Although the monkey dresses in silk, the monkey stays.” And in a high percentage of the time he is more right than a saint. In addition, it can be applied perfectly to the automotive sector, as there are manufacturers who aspire to be something that, by concept, they cannot. We refer to Dacia and his trajectory as a manufacturer of low cost cut vehicles. However, there are always magic tricks to appear to be what one is not. You’ll see…

We refer to the Image update just presented by Dacia. We have already been a couple of years in which brands are adapting their corporate identity. One of the first to take the step was Opel, just when it passed into the hands of the now defunct PSA Group. Renault It was one of the last, presenting a simpler rhombus and with a certain aftertaste of the past. Well, the Romanian house takes a leap into the future and refreshes its logo, although you already knew it …

Dacia simplifies its logo and forgets the beer “opener” … forever

Yes, because last January my colleague Diego Ávila already told you the first details of the new Bigster. With this D-SUV the low cost manufacturer wants to enter a new segment. And it was not the only thing he told you, since this model wore the new logo that we are talking about today. But also, one May a server announced that Dacia was about to obtain the patent for the industrial design of its new corporate image.

Well, it is clear that they have succeeded, as well as here is the official press release. Now the logo and writing of the firm is more modern and dynamic. However, it seems that they like to go from controversy to controversy since the old one looked like a beer opener. This new one, if you recall a bit, is similar to the one used by the late De Lorean. However, if the commercial authority has given them the green light to use it, no one has opposed it.

Related article:

Dacia is one step away from officially registering its new brand image

According to statements by Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia, describes the firm as …

“The brand that constantly redefines what is essential in the automotive industry. A brand that can be both accessible and attractive. Its position in the market remains as unique as the day it started and is expected to grow in the years to come »

These two logos were created in-house by the design team, with the desire to express the essence of the brand that has guided it since its inception. Now, the front of their cars will show the D and C together, reflecting according to the brand emanates a ever-present feeling of robustness and stability. Regarding the documentation, both internal and external, the name of the brand appears in mechanized letters that focus on the essential.

Be that as it may, the explanation for this change is simpler. Dacia wants to be a modern and more digital brand, but true to its DNA. For this, its new logo and emblem embody simplicity and robustness. Let’s see what the market thinks.

Source – Dacia