Dacia Duster: Subtle aesthetic and technical changes to continue reigning

The Dacia duster is he model that consolidated the Romanian firm on the European continent. With the Logan and Sandero they became known, but it was not until their entry into the SUV segment that customers went crazy with her. To such an extent that for several years he was the most demanded model of the Renault Group in the Old Continent. However, its rivals and even the Romanian firm itself are evolving and you cannot “sleep”.

We saw the first stone of Dacia’s evolution with the launch of the second generation Duster in 2017. However, it was not until the arrival of the new Logan and Sandero that we were aware that they aspired to more. So they have not thought about it and have decided that their all path faces the equator of their life cycle with subtle aesthetic and technical changes. Of course, do not expect big changes, as you can see on the front …

The renewed Dacia Duster, for now, does not update the logo on its front …

Yes, because contrary to what we could imagine, the renewed Dacia Duster does not adopt the new logo of the brand. In this case, we do not know the reasons, they have kept the “opener” that we knew. However, optics modify their internal appearance by adopting a new pattern for daylight. It has LED technology, like the indicators, and enjoys a Y-shaped design as in the new Logan and Sandero.

What’s more, the grille assumes new chrome trim. If we go to the side, we can see some new 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels. Depending on the brand, they have been redesigned to reduce the coefficient of aerodynamic penetration. As a complement, the rear window spoiler It is new, as is the LED lighting for the rear license plate. Finally, the Arizona Orange tone that you see on the body is unprecedented.

In the cabin of the Duster the changes are more notable …

Inside, without being revolutionary, there is a greater evolution. The basic lines that shape the dashboard and main controls are very similar to what the current version looks like. However, the central area of ​​the console has had to “open a hole” to house a new touch screen for the infotainment system. Its location is still not optimal, because to see the information you will have to look away from the road.

The most important novelty is the arrival of a new 8-inch central touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as integrated navigation

As to quality of materials and settings, those responsible for the Duster have wanted to go one step further. Now it has new upholstery as well as headrests inherited from the Logan and Sandero. Versatility is also not forgotten with a new central armrest that slides back up to 7 centimeters. Its interior also offers 1.1 liters of storage as well as two USB sockets in the most complete versions.

Identical mechanical offer, although it debuts a double-clutch EDC transmission

Ultimately we will take a look at the mechanical offer of the renewed Dacia duster. The shortlist gasoline is formed by the block 1.0 TCe with 90 hp and 1.3 TCe in versions of 130 hp and 150 hp. The transmission is 6-speed manual for the less powerful or automatic double clutch EDC with the same number of enclaves for the most powerful. Likewise, the traction can be to the front axle (2WD) or to the four wheels (4WD).

Important: the EDC double clutch automatic transmission with six ratios is only combined with the 1.3 TCe petrol engine with 150 hp and front axle drive

On diesel the offer complies with the block 1.5 dCi 115 HP of power associated with a manual gearbox with 6 relationships. Traction can be upstream (2WD) or all-wheel drive (4WD). Those looking for a more “ecological” version can opt for the Duster ECO-G 100 equipped with a tank for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with 50 liters of capacity. Regarding a hypothetical hybrid version, the brand has not commented.

When will the renewed Duster hit the market?

If everything goes according to plan, its sale in the Old Continent will start the next september. As we have mentioned, the new logo of the brand will not land on its models until the second half of next year. Therefore, it is more than likely that the Dacia Duster does not reach, although the small Spring does. It will take a little patience to know their prices and equipment possibilities. Less is left…

Source – Dacia