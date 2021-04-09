Dacia Duster offer analysis April 2021

The Duster is the most aspirational and desirable model of a brand as logical as Dacia, whose main objective is to offer good products at reasonable prices for those looking for a car that takes them from A to B. Thus, the Dacia Duster cheaper costs € 11,500, which makes us wonder if it is a good buy or it is better to opt for any other SUV alternative.

Duster, the most irrational part of Dacia logic

The Duster is one of the few economical proposals that not only convince its buyers through an attractive price, but also by a more robust off-road image than current SUVs, and although it is only one of them, it is true that outside the asphalt it is a step above part of the competition. By size, it is a 4.34 meter compact SUV, which offers a cabin similar to the outgoing generation of the Nissan Qashqai given the 2,674 mm wheelbase and 445 liters of luggage compartment, so we can say that “it comes off very well stopped.” Nevertheless, interior quality and equipment possibilities are not one of its strong points, something that we told you in more detail a long time ago in Diariomotor.

Regarding that Duster for € 11,500, it is the version associated with the Access basic trim together with the 90 hp TCe turbo petrol engine, and that you should not buy under any circumstances, not because of the very fair performance of its mechanics (13.1 seconds for 0 to 100 km / h), but because of a spartan equipment that does not even contemplate the possibility of having air conditioning optionally.

The access version of the Duster cannot have air conditioning or as an option, so its purchase is not recommended.

With this in mind, and with the aim of not “unnecessarily increasing” the budget, the most suitable configuration in our opinion is made up of the Duster Comfort TCe 130 hp from € 16,240. On the one hand, it has certain elements such as manual climate control, leather steering wheel, radio or speed limiter, in addition to having a reasonably wide catalog of options. To this is added a 1.3-liter engine that develops 130 hp and 240 Nm With which it achieves very worthy records: 10.6 seconds in acceleration and a combined consumption of 6.2 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The main alternatives to the Dacia Duster are in the B-SUV segment

It should be mentioned that the price range of the Dacia Duster is conditional on a minimum financing of € 4,000 for 36 months, which carries a APR close to 10% according to the different simulations of the brand’s own website, and which seems slightly higher than what can be achieved in a “conventional” financial institution.

Given the Duster’s price list, the main alternatives fall one notch below in size. These include the SsangYong Tívoli G12T 128 CV Line from € 13,100 as a cheaper option, the Skoda Kamiq Active 1.0 TSI 95 CV from € 15,100, with a size and performance almost equal to those of the Dacia, but better equipped and cheaper than our Recommended configuration, and even making an effort the Renault Kadjar Life TCe 140 from € 17,640, the access version of the C-SUV of the signature of the diamond, more spacious, although not better equipped or faster.