Dacia Duster LPG | Video | Review

Years go by and it seems that electrification is going to be the future of the car. But before the electric car is an accessible option for most users, things like that high price or a charging infrastructure that is limping nationwide have to change. Realistically, there are still some more viable alternatives for those who need an ECO-labeled car and are not over the money. The Dacia Duster LPG is an interesting answer for them.

We recently tested this compact SUV of the Romanian brand, which is an example that it has been very well received in our country since its launch more than a decade ago. While other brands bet on microhybridization to get the ECO label from the DGT, Dacia have wanted keep the LPG option so as not to increase costs too much. They have been using this alternative fuel for years, which has so many advantages and stands out for its low price.

As we can see in the video, the Dacia Duster LPG is the summum of savings by offering a competitively priced car with fuel that costs almost half as much as gasoline. Part of 11,540 euros, although it is true that for that rate the equipment remains very fair. The normal thing is that you have to disburse around 15,000 euros to have a more complete and usable Duster. Already with the Comfort finish you can access it.

In return, a car is offered that stands out for its robust crossover aesthetics which is very practical and has a generous interior space. The power of the LPG mechanics may be somewhat fair for some uses, but the dynamic behavior is quite satisfactory to be an SUV.

Do you hit it? That in order to get that low price it has had to neglect in aspects as in quality or technology. The materials and finishes of the interior lag behind those of other rivals, while the technology becomes quite obsolete and it looks like a car from a decade ago. Whether your purchase is of interest or not will always be a matter of priorities …

