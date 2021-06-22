Dacia duster 2022 facelift and update

Last month we saw some spy images of the Dacia Duster update for the European market and now the same brand has revealed the first official photos as well as some preliminary information. They also anticipate that it will be for sale in that market from September of this year.

As seen in the spy images, the aesthetic changes for the Dacia Duster 2022 are rather few, and reaffirming that the production Bigster will be the first model to carry the new logo, it retains the current one. Changes focus on the new headlights with their Y-lighting scheme, which is also replicated in the new taillights.

Gallery: 2022 Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster 2022

Inside the new Dacia Duster 2022 will debut upholstery, a central armrest (slidable by 70 mm) for the front seats, which includes a small storage space with 1.1 liters of capacity, and USB ports for the rear seats. There will be a choice of two infotainment systems, both with a new 8-inch screen, and connectivity for Apple Car Play.

However, the most important updates are mechanical as the gasoline engine had been anticipated in its most powerful configuration now may be paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) version now has a 50 L tank that could theoretically give it a range of up to 1,243 km.

Gallery: 2022 Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster 2022