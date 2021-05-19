Dacia duster 2022 advance facelift for europe

A little over a month ago the new Renault Duster was presented in Colombia with its expected turbo engine and a good dose of updates, but as always a step forward, in the European market they are already preparing to receive the next June 22 facelift of the Dacia Duster that has already been seen in some spy images.

At the beginning of this month the French portal L’Argus had made some renderings based on spy images of some units without camouflage, showing the main aesthetic changes in the headlights that will adopt the Y-shaped scheme that we saw with the new generation of the Logans, Sandero and Stepway.

Dacia Duster 2022, render L’Argus

For the lower part they pointed to a new design around the explorers but as we see in the spy images revealed by Carspías.net of some units that seem to be filming a commercial or photo session, there would be practically no changes. In the back the brake lights would also keep their design and change only the scheme lighting to resemble the Y’s on the headlamps.

Dacia Duster 2022, render L’Argus

As for the mechanical part of the Dacia Duster 2022 there would also be some changes according to a document leaked by the Worldscoops forum as would adopt a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option for the 1.3-liter turbo engine with 150 horsepower.

As is to be expected these updates in the design of the Dacia Duster it would take time to reach the Renault our region, if they doIt is not only a model that is younger in our market (just two years ago in Brazil and less than two months in Colombia) but, as we know, there are always some differences between the versions of each brand.

According to Dacia’s schedules, the presentation of the Duster 2022 would be in June with you look to start its commercialization in September next.

Dacia Duster 2022 update, preview