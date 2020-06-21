© Impremedia

After the United States Supreme Court of Justice on Thursday issued its ruling against the elimination of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) as the president has put it Donald trump, the California Attorney General’s Office issued a consumer alert on possible immigration scams.

Californian prosecutor Xavier Becerra noted that the DACA program remains in effect to protect some from deportation 700,000 immigrants of those known as Dreamers.

However, he warned that after the Supreme Court decision some immigration scams could be registered that are usually committed by notaries or consultants who offer legal assistance.

« Immigration scams that take advantage of the hopes and dreams of those seeking a better life in the United States are simply unacceptable, » said Becerra.

“It is important to always be cautious about offers that seem too good to be true. That is why my office is issuing a series of key recommendations to avoid falling victim to fraudulent immigration consultants. It is a time to celebrate, but also to remain alert. Here at the California Department of Justice, we will continue to do everything we can to defend everyone’s rights, no matter who or where they come from, ”he added.

Current beneficiaries and potential DACA applicants, he said, must be vigilant and cautious when carrying out their procedures so as not to be victims of scammers.

“Individuals interested in applying for DACA are encouraged to seek reliable legal assistance for additional information and to learn about their legal options. DACA beneficiaries and their families are also encouraged to know their rights, learn more about legitimate immigration resources, and seek reliable legal assistance, if needed, ”he says. the alert published this Saturday.

recommendations

The California Attorney General’s Office offered the following tips to DACA beneficiaries to protect themselves:

Don’t Hire an Immigration Advisor or Notary. Immigration advisers are not lawyers or experts in immigration law. Under California law, immigration advisers cannot give you advice or guidance on your immigration case, what forms you must complete or represent you with the government. The only services they can legally provide are administrative tasks that can be performed as part of obtaining legal advice from an attorney or accredited organization, such as helping you obtain copies of documents and completing forms with the answers you provide.Do not hire an immigration attorney until you confirm that the person is licensed to practice law.. Notaries and immigration advisers can illegitimately offer you legal advice or even tell you that they are immigration attorneys. Immigration attorneys must be licensed as a California or other state attorney in the country. To verify if an attorney is licensed by California, check the website of the California Bar Association. If someone claims to be licensed from another state, contact that state’s supreme court or the state agency that authorizes attorneys in that state to verify your license.Don’t pay for immigration forms. These forms can be accessed for free by visiting the website of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).Get immigration information from government-affiliated dot-gov (.gov) websites. Information on internet pages with dot-com (.com), dot-net (.net) or other sites may be incorrect and should not be relied upon.Do not pay for immigration services until you have received, read, and understood your written contract. If you are not fluent in English, you should request the translation of your contract. If an attorney is licensed in California and negotiates services in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, or any other language, the attorney is required to provide a translated copy of the contract to the client before the client signs the contract. The contract must establish the services that will be provided, as well as the amount that will be charged for each of those services. You have the right to keep a copy of the contract. Also, every time you pay an immigration attorney, you are entitled to a receipt indicating what your payment covers and the balance due.Be careful not to deliver your original documents to anyone. You should not provide your original documents. Only provide copies because the person to whom they are given may lose them or illegally refuse to return them to you without payment of money.Do not sign immigration forms that include incorrect information or blank spaces. Before signing any immigration form, make sure the forms are complete and accurate.Do not give money or personal information to callers on the phone, stating that there is a problem with your immigration case. No federal or state agency, including USCIS, will ask for your personal information or payment by phone, email, or text message.Keep copies of all documents related to your immigration matter, including copies of archived immigration documents and government correspondence regarding your immigration status.

