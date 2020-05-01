There is a pending decision by the Supreme Court on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

And now, a second lawsuit brought by Make the road based on the Access to Information Act revealed that despite repeated promises of confidentiality by the Trump Administration, before ordering the cancellation of DACA, officials from the Citizenship and Migration Service, USCIS, shared the database with ICE , agency that executes deportations.

Greisa Martínez, DACA Recipient: “ICE’s unrestricted access to DACA beneficiary information violates a central promise made when DACA was created and repeated by the government for many many years. If the Supreme Court aligns with Trump and ends with DACA, the real consequence would be arrests and deportations of undocumented youth like me. “

But in the balance are not only the lives that with the temporary work permit these 200,000 young people have built in the United States, but also that of their families.

“I felt concerned not only for myself, but for my family and also with courage and a little weight because perhaps now I put the risk on my family, my mother,” says Carlos Vargas, a DACA beneficiary.

The highest court would be considering in its deliberations the fact that 27,000 of the so-called ‘dreamers’ studied and prepared to work today as medical personnel in the first line of combat against the pandemic, as well as the one that a great majority of workers distributing supplies to the rest of society are immigrants.

This is how Cynthia García, a DACA beneficiary, explains it: “Beyond being disrespectful, it seems to me that it is taking even more anxiety and uncertainty in the midst of what this health crisis is.”

The young dreamers and also the groups that represent them said that the medical emergency by COVID-19 is not a pretext to stop fighting for the rights of them and the other 11 million undocumented people across the country.

