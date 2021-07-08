Dabrowski and Pavic take the place in the quarterfinals at the expense of Carter and Gille

07/07/2021

On 07/08/2021 at 07:15 CEST

The Canadian player Gabriela dabrowski, number 11 of the WTA and the Croatian tennis player Mate Pavic, number 1 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Wimbledon by 6-4 and 6-4 in an hour and twelve minutes to the American tennis player Hayley carter, number 25 of the WTA and the Belgian Sander gille, number 29 of the WTA. With this result, the pair secured the place for the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their opponents at any time, while the winners, for their part, did it 2 times. Likewise, Dabrowski and Pavic had 71% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 64% of the service points, while their rivals achieved 68% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 64% of points to serve.

During the quarterfinals, Dabrowski and Pavic will face the winners of the match that will face Rajeev ram Y Bethanie Mattek-Sands against Kveta Peschke Y Kevin Krawietz.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 46 couples participate in the championship.