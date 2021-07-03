Dabiz Muñoz uploads a vaccinated photo, they criticize him for something else and his final answer triumphs

The chef Dabiz Muñoz. (Photo: GTRES)

Spain reported this Friday that a new vaccination record had been set in one day by administering 765,399 doses. Among those who have received one of the drugs is the chef Dabiz Muñoz.

“Celebrating life”, he posted on his Instagram profile, along with an emoticon of a heart and another of a syringe. In addition, the chef shared an image of him with the band-aid on his arm, at the place where he had been vaccinated.

Quickly, Muñoz began to receive comments that celebrated with him that he had been vaccinated. Although the more than 600 messages he has received for that publication, he has also received the occasional criticism, how could it be otherwise on social networks.

A user reproached him for that message of “celebrating life”. “Tell that to the poor crustaceans that you cook at 100 degrees and alive … Send the ball!”, He commented.

Muñoz reacted and answered the user like this: “Oh mother … ajjajajajajajjaaja !!!!!” Your answer has already exceeded a thousand likes.

Dabiz Muñoz’s answer. (Photo: Instagram)

Currently, in Spain there are already 18,466,362 people with the complete regimen, 38.9%, with almost 26 million (25,948,237) who have received at least one dose, 54.7% of the population.

However, vaccination, which continues at slow rates in the young population, does not stop the effects of the macro-outbreak in Mallorca, with those infected spread in their communities of origin. Spain is once again at high risk for coronavirus as the incidence rises to 152.82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

