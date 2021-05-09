Da Costa wins Formula E race in Monaco

05/09/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

EFE

The Portuguese Antonio Félix da Costa (DS Techeetah), current champion, achieved his first triumph of this season of the Formula E World Championship by winning the Monaco ePrix after beating the New Zealander in the last lap Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing), who finished third.

Da Costa won in Monaco ahead of the new leader of the competition, the Dutchman Robin Frijns (Virgin Racing), second at 2,848 seconds and that also passed at the end Evans, third to 2,872. The Portuguese sealed his sixth triumph in the contest of which he is the defending champion.

Robin Frijns leads the general with 62 points, five more than his compatriot and until now leader, Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ), who this Saturday could not finish the race; and eight of margin on Evans. Da Costa is fourth with 52.

The Formula E World Championship resumes with two races in Mexico (Puebla ePrix) on June 19 and 20.