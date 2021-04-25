Da Costa inherits Vandoorne’s pole in the Valencia ePrix

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne had scored pole position in the first race of the Valencia ePrix after signing a time of 1: 26.494 in the superpole session. The Mercedes EQ driver thus extended his streak after finishing the Rome ePrix with a very good feeling by scoring the victory in the second race. For its part, António Félix Da Costa was second, while Nyck de Vries finished third, a position on the grid that he will not occupy due to the penalty that he carries from the previous test of five places. Thus, Maximilian Günther would have started third at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit with the BMW if not for the penalty received by Vandoorne that relegates him to the end of the grid.

He started the Q1 with a show of power of Mercedes EQ. In fact, Stoffel Vandoorne had the fastest time ahead of his teammate from Nyck de Vries. On the opposite side of the coin, the two Jaguar drivers failed to achieve good times, a situation that left the two championship leaders in a compromised position. In fact, Sam Bird and Mitch Evans were out of the ‘top 6’ at the first change before the push of António Félix Da Costa and Oliver Rowland in Q2. Still, neither of them could handle Vandoorne’s benchmark.

Sébastien Buemi will start fifth in Valencia after the suspension of Nyck de Vries.

In fact, Stoffel Vandoorne remained at the top of the timesheets after Q3, session in which only Maximilian Günther and Sébastien Buemi achieved a place among the top six finishers. Two bills that became final, since Alex Lynn with the Mahindra was the only one of the Q4 drivers with the ability to sneak into this select group. It was not the case of an André Lotterer who remained at the gates of the ‘top 6’, in what would have been an incentive for the German driver after his discreet start to the season with the Porsche 99X Electric.

The decisive superpole did not change the script one iota of superiority shown by the Mercedes EQ team, although with certain nuances. In fact, Stoffel Vandoorne scored pole with a time of 1: 26.494, although António Félix Da Costa finished just 28 thousandths behind the Belgian rider. In addition, the current champion of Formula E managed to break the virtual double of Mercedes, since Nyck de Vries has been third, although he will start five places further back for his sanction in the Rome ePrix. However, the sanction of Stoffel Vandoorne for a technical irregularity leaves António Félix Da Costa as new poleman and Max Günther in second position ahead of Alex Lynn and Sébastien Buemi.

As we said before, André Lotterer stayed at the gates of the superpole, but will start in fifth place for the double penalty to the Mercedes drivers. It will have Norman Nato and Nyck de Vries himself behind the wheel of two of the four Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02. For their part, Oliver Rowland will start eighth with the second of the Nissan, while Pascal Wehrlein and Nick Cassidy close the ‘top 10’ of the first grid of the Valencia ePrix. To find the leader Sam Bird you have to go back to the twentieth position, so the race will be a real ‘odyssey’ for the pilot who left Rome at the head of the general classification.

Classification (1) of the Valencia ePrix of Formula E 2020-21

Pilot Pos

TeamMonoplazaTime1stStoffel Vandoorne *

Mercedes EQ

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02

1: 38.484

2nd António Félix Da Costa

DS Techeetah

DS E-Tense FE21

+0.028

3rd Nyck de Vries **

Mercedes EQ

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02 + 0.236

4th Maximilian Günther

BMW i Andretti

BMW iFE.21

+0.449

5th Alex Lynn

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7Electro

+0.528

6th Sébastien Buemi

Nissan e.Dams

Nissan IM02

+0.559

7th André Lotterer

Tag Heuer Porsche

Porsche 99x electric

——

8th Norman Nato

Venturi racing

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02 + 0.046

9th Oliver Rowland

Nissan e.DamsNissan IM02

+0.069

10th Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7Electro

+0.075

* Stoffel Vandoorne has been stripped of his times for a technical irregularity.

** Nyck de Vries carries a five-position grid penalty at the Rome ePrix.