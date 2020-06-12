Share

Four African-American ex-combatants return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their squad leader, killed in combat, and the promise of hidden treasure. They will face natural and human obstacles, and they will see the ravages caused by the immorality of the Vietnam War. Da 5 Bloods is a film that lacks tone,

I’m not sure what Spike Lee is trying to do with this footage. We have two and a half hours in thes that we find all the liberties of the director, almost all of them inexplicable and meaningless. Even if not everything is bad in Lee’s direction, such as the use of panoramic format as the film progresses and they enter the jungle and the 4: 3 flashback format is quite interesting. There are also curious aspects, such as that in flashbacks, the actors appear the same as in the present, something that it doesn’t make any sense or logic within the movie. Possibly looking to be a metaphor about the perennial of war, but it’s still nonsense. You can’t take it seriously.

The tone in Da 5 Bloods is a problem,

at times It seems that the film is serious and must be taken as such, but at other times (most) it seems a crude parody of the war movies.. They are scenes that are out of tune with the general aesthetic and that they break a product that, despite its long and unnecessary duration, is entertaining, but still makes the viewer lose himself in the face of this total lack of tone. In fact, I would say that this may be Spike Lee’s flattest movie, a crash.

