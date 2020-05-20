D2L, the world leader in teaching technology, in partnership with Unit, will promote on May 21, at 12 noon, a free webinar on hybrid teaching and active methodologies, with a specific focus on the inverted classroom. Viewers will be able to understand why the most innovative educational institutions in the world are investing in active methodologies for the future.

“Hybrid teaching has unique characteristics, which differ from the already known concept of semi-presence. Some tools can be widely explored in order to include technological resources for personalization and complementing classes”, explains Peterson Theodorovicz, Director of D2L Brasil. “With this webinar, education professionals will be able to expand their vision and practical knowledge on the topic”. The webinar will be presented by Karen Sasaki, Academic EAD Manager at UNIT, one of the largest institutions of higher education in Northeastern Brazil, founded in 1962 in the city of Aracaju with Colégio Tiradentes and transformed into a university in 1994. Today, it has face-to-face headquarters in several municipalities in the states of Sergipe, Alagoas and Pernambuco, in addition to having a wide range of distance courses offered at UNIT EAD centers, ranging from Vitória da Conquista, in Bahia, to Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, through of the Brightspace platform, from D2L. “In this webinar we intend to present the content in a way that those who watch can leave the presentation with at least one model and the first steps on how to implement the inverted classroom”, says Karen. The main topics covered will be:

• What they are and how to create learning objectives;

• How to adapt your course methodology, resources and materials to support learning objectives;

• With the same learning objective, how to create different teaching strategies and learning paths;

• Best practices for planning synchronous and asynchronous meetings in the inverted classroom model;

• How to plan before and during classes in the inverted classroom model.

Service:

Active Methodologies Webinar – Inverted Classroom Registration is done through the link: https://www.d2l.com/pt-br/transformacao-digital-no-ensino/

• Invited Specialist: Karen Sasaki, Academic EAD Manager at UNIT

• Date: Thursday, May 21, 12:00 pm – 12:35 pm –

• The recording will be available later on the same link.

Website: https://www.d2l.com/pt-br/transformacao-digital-no-ensino/

See too:

The top scorers of the Brazilian Championship in the 90s

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

