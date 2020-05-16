D-Von Dudley announces his retirement from the ring. The Dudley Boyz component announced his retirement as a wrestling fighter.

The fighter made his retirement public on the Table Talk podcastD-Von said that he would only be there to make special appearances with WWE but without a fight and that he regretted that his last match was in late 2016.

“Although I am a little frustrated, I was a little frustrated that I didn’t continue fighting for that year more than I wanted, I am extremely happy now to be a producer and not fight. I’m officially announcing that I hung up my boots, except for different looks that they might want me to do on the show, but no more struggles. No more fighting for titles, nothing like that. I’ve finished. I’m officially done. I’m done guys. I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good trip, it really was. The old fighters used to say to me, “Don’t blink because when you do, it’s over and gone so fast,” and it was. It felt like it was really fast «

D-Von also spoke about his tag team partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, and said that they had never imagined having been such a leading player in the industry and being one for more than two decades.

But a 28-year-old career, always on top and never taking a break, regardless of injury or something, we did it and I think Bubba said it best during our Hall of Fame speech. We did it our way. We go out and conquer and become synonyms for using our name when team fighting appears. They will always put us in contact with some of the best and possibly some people will say that we were the best, but I’m happy that when you mention tag teams, the names of Dudley Boyz come up. Not many people can say that this could happen throughout their careers. One guy from Long Island, the other directly from Brooklyn and the projects came together as a tag team, one white and one black and that was not unknown… I’m really happy that a tag team that was supposed to be a joke and was not supposed that it lasted so long became the best tag team in the history of this business. With that, I always say: ‘That was chapter one. Chapter two begins and if you thought chapter one was great, wait until you see chapter two, «

