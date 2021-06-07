D-Link launches Virtual Roadshow before its channel of partners | News | Connectivity

D-Link has announced that its traditional Events Tour for its IT channel partners, “D-Link On D-Road”, Which has been celebrating every year in the 21 years of the Iberian subsidiary, passes this year to virtual format in a D-Link Virtual Roadshow to be held next Tuesday, June 8, 10 to 13 hours.

D-Link launches Virtual Roadshow in front of its partner channel.

All partners and professionals in the networks, communications and video surveillance sector who want to attend for free can register and access the agenda and all the information on the portal dedicated to this event:

www.dlinkvirtualroadshow.com/es

D-Link hopes that the unconditional support that its partners have shown by attending so many hotels in the D-Link On D-Road will be repeated in this new D-Link Virtual Roadshow experience, with which it will try to surprise by taking advantage of the possibilities of the online format.

Among the highlights on the event’s agenda, we will find not only the presentation of news and roadmap in the ranges of Switching, Wireless, Cloud Networking, Solutions for Industry and IoT, Video Surveillance, 5G Mobility and Digital Home, but various proposals and channel strategies to face the digital transformation, a topic of absolute topicality in the sector thanks to the Next Generation European funds.

“Our classic D-Link On D-Road roadshow has been an unavoidable annual event to fulfill our corporate DNA of always being hand in hand with our channel and now we want to take advantage of the jump to the virtual format to offer an innovative event” he explains Antonio Navarro, CEO of D-Link Iberia.