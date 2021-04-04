D-Link Facilitates SMB Technology Transition to 10 Gigabit Networks with DXS-1210 Smart Managed Switches | News | Connectivity

D-Link DXS-1210-28S and DXS-1210-28T 10 Gigabit Smart Managed Switches.

D-Link has announced that its range of 10 Gigabit Smart Managed Switches, the DXS-1210 family, grows to six models with the incorporation of these new references:

DXS-1210-28T (24 10GBASE-T ports and 4 25GE SFP28 ports) DXS-1210-28S (24 10G SFP + ports and 4 10GBASE-T ports).

Both models have 10GBASE-T copper ports that allow you to take advantage of the RJ-45 CAT6 / 7 cables already installed in any network infrastructure to make the leap from Gigabit connectivity to 10 Gigabit bandwidth. In addition, the 25 Gigabit SFP28 ports of the DXS-1210-28T are perfect for high bandwidth demands such as Top of Rack connections in server farms or core networks in SMBs environments. For their part, the SFP + ports allow fiber connectivity through the corresponding transceivers for long distance connections. Both switches offer high performance, low latency, robust security and Layer 2 and Layer 3 management for any business network as an aggregation switch but also for virtualization, cloud, and server-to-server applications.

The range of Layer 2 functionalities include port mirroring, Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) and Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP). They also integrate Layer 3 Lite level features like Inter-VLAN and Static Routing to improve performance by reducing pressure on routers and backbones.

When it comes to network security, an increasingly important element in the face of ever-increasing attacks and intrusions against enterprise networks during the pandemic, the DXS-1210 range offers the innovative D-Link Safeguard Engine ™ security engine that works to protect the network against traffic flooding caused by malicious attacks. In addition, they support 802.1X port-based and host-based authentication for network access control, as well as the well-known Access Control Lists (ACL), ARP spoofing prevention and DHCP server screening to shield the network against threats. Recently, D-Link did a hands-on, step-by-step training on ACL security protocol, the session can be viewed here.

The DXS-1210 range can be managed by multilingual web UI interface, command line interface (Full CLI) via Telnet and console port and the D-View 7 network management system. In addition, the web tool and with new version of the D-Link Network Assistant (DNA) app allows you to discover and manage multiple D-Link devices within the same L2 network.

This new family of switches also redoubles D-Link’s commitment to the environment and energy efficiency and integrates D-Link Green technology, a true pioneer and forerunner of today’s IEEE 802.3az energy efficiency standard. They are capable of detecting the use of each port to reduce its electrical consumption or disconnect it, as well as adjust the use of fans and the power supply in an intelligent way, significantly reducing electricity consumption, while prolonging reliability and useful life of the components.

The complete range of six references of the DXS-1210 10 Gigabit Smart Managed Switches is now available from the official D-Link network of distributors and partners. The recommended prices with VAT of the new models are € 1,921 for the DXS-1210-28S and € 2,205 for the DXS-1210-28T.

Video of the new models and more information on the entire range at:

https://eu.dlink.com/es/es/products/dxs-1210-series-10-gigabit-ethernet-smart-managed-switches