D-Link Elevates Security with New Cameras and NVRs with 4K UHD and H.265 HEVC Support | News | Market

D-Link Vigilance CCTV cameras NVR 4K video surveillance pro.

D-Link has announced a complete renovation of its range of professional video surveillance “Vigilance” with several models of IP cameras and a 16-channel NVR. The objective is to raise the level of security in any IP Video Surveillance system by making the leap to 4K UHD resolutions and with H.265 encoding, technologies that represent an extraordinary improvement in image quality both in streaming and in recordings. D-Link will present the new range in an exclusive webinar this Friday, May 21 at 10:30 AM.

The new Vigilance range includes Dome and Bullet cameras, both indoor and outdoor, and with 8MP, 4MP and 2MP sensors, offering resolutions up to 3840 x 2160, 2592 x 1520, and 1920 x 1080 pixels, respectively. H.265 / HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) support across the gamut reduces the required bandwidth and enables both streaming and NVR recording with higher performance without sacrificing image quality or resolution.

Outdoor cameras incorporate an IP-66 certified weatherproof design, a wide operating temperature range (-30 ° C to 50 ° C) and they can be installed in adverse environmental conditions. Outdoor dome cameras offer additional protection with their IK10 certified vandal resistant housing.

Designed to provide 24/7 surveillance, D-Link Vigilance cameras can see up to 30 meters away, even in complete darkness, with its night vision capabilities. Additional image-enhancing features such as 2D / 3D noise reduction and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) mean they are ideal for deployment in low-light or high-contrast environments such as warehouses or building entrances. It has also been implemented a new framing filter, corridor mode, an ideal setting for monitoring areas with long corridors. In addition, the 8 Megapixel models have motorized varifocal lenses, a key functionality in critical security environments when zooming for detailed checks of faces, license plates or certain details.

The range is also designed with built-in 802.3af compliant PoE support, allowing for simplified installation by providing power and data connectivity via Ethernet LAN cable. All models are compatible with the ONVIF standard for integration into any existing video surveillance system.

Regarding recording systems, the new JustConnect 16-Channel H.265 PoE network video recorder (DNR-4020-16P) is an “All in One” solution with 16 integrated PoE ports that can connect and power up to 16 cameras. It has 2 bays for 3.5 SATA hard drives with a capacity of up to 16TB in total. It integrates an intuitive and versatile dedicated monitoring software with advanced functions to control live and recordings, while the USB mouse and keyboard connections and the output for connecting an HDMI / VGA monitor mean that no additional computer is needed. If the cameras are installed on this NVR, remote live monitoring can be carried out through mobiles and tablets with the free JustConnect + app. If you do not want to integrate cameras into this NVR, D-Link offers the free D-ViewCam video management software (VMS), that allows monitoring up to 32 cameras.

The new models

The new D-Link Vigilance range is now available from the official D-Link dealer network, and these are the recommended models and prices:

DCS-4618EK – Exterior Dome Camera, 8 Megapixel Sensor, Motorized Varifocal Lens, RRP € 299 + VATDCS-4614EK – Exterior Dome Camera, 4 Megapixel Sensor. RRP 170 + VATDCS-4718E – 8 megapixel Outdoor Bullet Camera, motorized Varifocal Lens, RRP € 299 + VATDCS-4714E – Exterior Bullet Camera Sensor 4 megapixels. RRP € 170 + VATDCS-4712E – Exterior Bullet Camera, 2 megapixel sensor, RRP € 135 + VATNVR DNR-4020P-16P. 16 Channel H.265 NVR (16p Gigabit PoE), with JustConnect + app for mobile monitoring. RRP € 376 + VAT

More information and access to all models: https://eu.dlink.com/es/es/empresas/camaras-ip