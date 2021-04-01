D-Link DCS: new range of WiFi cameras for the home and office

With artificial intelligence, resistance to inclement … And, as usual in D-Link, with maximum ease in installation, configuration and management.

DCS-8302LH – smart and rugged

Its sensor reaches a Full HD 1,080p resolution at 30 fps and is accompanied by a lens that covers 135 degrees. It has a night vision system using infrared rays (range up to 5 m) and is resistant to inclement weather, that is, it can be installed outdoors. One of its extra features refers to the detection of people, which it does so optically thanks to complex artificial intelligence algorithms. It also has bidirectional communication, has a speaker with a power of 95 dB and has an ethernet port.

DCS-6100LH: in perfume size

And it is that this camera is really small and discreet, so that it is camouflaged in the decoration. It provides Full HD 1080p resolution, two-way communication, night vision and automatically uploads all the recordings you make to the cloud.

DCS-6500LH: motorized

From your mobile you can direct the ‘view’ of this camera to where you need it. Yes, it is a WiFi camera for home surveillance equipped with a motor, which can rotate both horizontally and vertically, pan and perform automated monitoring. Its sensor is Full HD 1080p, it has a microphone and speaker to communicate with those who focus and can record on MicroSD cards.

mydlink: to make everything easier

mydlink is the D-Link mobile application to control, among other gadgets, these WiFi cameras. Created in 2010, it has evolved according to the needs of users. To install, configure and manage these WiFi cameras you just have to follow the step by step that mydlink explains, that is, fully accessible to all types of public. And from there it is possible to customize every last detail of operation: motion and sound detection, notifications, coverage areas, etc. Remember that D-Link WiFi cameras have a WPA3 security level and are compatible with IFTTT, Alexa and Google Assistant.

