D-Backs Executive Named President of the Baseball Hall of Fame

Jane Forbes Clark, who serves as interim president of the institution, gave this Monday the notice that as of September 9, 2021, Josh rawitch will be the new president of Living room of the Fame of baseball Big leagues.

Josh rawitchThe 44-year-old has spent 27 seasons working in LA baseball. MLB, including the last decade with the Arizona D-Backs, where he served as the team’s senior vice president of content and communications for the past six years. He joined Arizona after 15 years as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers front office.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Josh as the next president of the Living room of the Fame and welcome him and his family to Cooperstown. Josh brings to the Hall of Fame a wealth of experience from his many years representing the game as a respected baseball executive. We look forward to his presidency at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. ” Clark said.

With this appointment, Rawitch becomes the eighth president of the Living room of the Fame from MLB in the 82-year history of the organization, following Stephen C. Clark, Sr., founder of the temple and grandfather of the current president, Jane Forbes Clark, Paul Kerr, Edward W. Stack, Donald C Marr Jr., Dale A. Petroskey, Jeff Idelson and Tim Mead, who announced in April that he would be stepping down.

