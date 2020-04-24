The Czinger 21C is an artisan hypercar created in the United States. Introduced in March 2020, it has a 1,250 horsepower hybrid engine that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 1.9 seconds. Customers who wish can request it with a wider body, which allows it to be raised to 1,350 horsepower. Its production is limited to 80 units and part of 1.7 million dollars, which in exchange are 1.58 million euros.

The new Czinger 21C It will be presented on March 10, something mandatory after the suspension of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, a site originally chosen by the American firm, due to the coronavirus.

Czinger It gained fame after building a one-off sports car from parts that came out of 3D printing. His name was Divergent blade, a concept that its successor has in 21C, which certainly owes its name to the objective with which it is born, which is to be the reference of how a hypercar in the XXI century.

CZINGER 21C: EXTERIOR

The Czinger 21C is available in at least four different configurations, each with its own particularities in terms of weight and aerodynamic performance.

The street 21C weighs 1,250 kilos and generates 250 kilos of downforce at 250 kilometers / hour. The light version, also suitable for the street, drops to 1,218 kilos and generates 790 kilos of support. The same grip as the circuit version, which plummets to 1,165 kilos.

The fourth variant, confirmed in April 2020, will be a wider chassis that will allow for better optimization of the performance of the power unit, extracting another 100 horsepower to bring it up to 1,350.

The aesthetics of the Czinger 21C are more typical of a racing car than a street car. Its front has a multitude of aerodynamic details and four optics. The front window is especially wide considering that only the driver can see through it.

On the side the angular and aerodynamic constant of the front is maintained, as well as in a rear where the great protagonist is a spoiler of considerable dimensions. The chassis is made of carbon fiber.

CZINGER 21C: INTERIOR

The interior of the Czinger 21C it has capacity for two passengers. However, the seating arrangement is novel. The one of the driver is placed in front of the one that the passenger uses. Both are centrally located.

CZINGER 21C: MECHANICAL

The Czinger 21C delivers 1,250 horsepower, which are born from a hybrid engine. The thermal part corresponds to a 2.88-liter V8 that drives the rear axle, while two electric motors act on the front.

The gearbox is automatic and has seven speeds.

Those buyers who wish can request a ‘wide’ version of the vehicle, which allows the engine to be squeezed up to 1,350 horsepower without compromising the weight of the power unit, which remains at 450 kilos. The light version of the circuit remains at 1,190 horses.

The 21C can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers in 1.9 seconds, while its top speed is 432 kilometers / hour. In both cases, the figures correspond to its 1,250 horsepower engine.

CZINGER 21C: PRICE

The Czinger 21C is available from $ 1.7 million, which at the exchange is 1.58 million euros. That’s the price for the basic 1,250 horse configuration. It has not transpired what is the extra cost of the 1,350 horsepower version, which implies a wider chassis. Production is limited to 80 units.

