Czechs Refresh Their SUV to Maintain Success

The Skoda Kodiaq It is one of the most important models for the Czech firm. With its commercial launch in 2016, they took a giant step forward, since they fully immersed themselves in the SUV segment. Its many virtues have earned it to become a bestseller, as it has exceeded half a million units manufactured. That, not to mention that it is a model that is manufactured in four factories or that has served as the basis for the Chinese Kodiaq GT.

The problem is that in these four years your rivals have updated and improved their sales pitch. That does not mean that the Czech model has been left behind, as the Volkswagen Group gave it the best technology it had at that time. With everything now releases a renewed image which is in line with the one released by his brothers Octavia or Scala. In addition, it recovers for the range the RS sport version. There is nothing …

The image of the new Skoda Kodiaq plays into confusion …

A few weeks ago we saw a preview of how the image of the Skoda Kodiaq MY2021 would evolve. The Czech brand published sketches that revealed some of its secrets. All in all, unless you are an expert, it will be difficult to find the news. If you look closely at the front you can see the arrival of a new hood or a more vertical grill. The optics are thinner and can optionally mount LED Matrix technology.

These changes, which may seem minor, allow the Kodiaq to be more aerodynamic. To do this, it also adds a new bumper and a glossy black finished spoiler on the rear window. Alloy wheels are also unprecedented in the range. Measurements now range from 17 to 20 inches and some have been optimized to offer better drag. All accompanied by new tones for the body.

Another novelty that we can tell is that it rescues the RS sport version. His image maintains the style already seen, although he adds accessories that make him more muscular. Highlights the new tone to dress the body or the change of the grille trim. It turns black and is accompanied by the RS logo painted in red. The design of the bumpers also changes, becoming more sporty thanks to more generous air intakes.

Interior of high invoice, quality and technological level …

Inside the evolution of the Skoda Kodiaq MY2021 it’s positive though continuist. The basic design lines are still there, although new accessories and decorative elements arrive. LED ambient lighting or a two-spoke steering wheel bring a touch of freshness. The equipment possibilities remain at a high level, with optional elements such as ergonomic seats dressed in leather upholstery or recycled material.

In terms of technology, 10.25-inch configurable digital instrument cluster it is optional on almost all trim levels. Instead, it will be standard on the Kodiaq RS and will feature a new Sport mode in the range. Finally we talk about driving aids, as it includes a new version of the Crew Protect Assist with better radars to respond to a possible collision when reversing out of a parking lot.

The RS returns to the Kodiaq family, although it is now gasoline …

Finally we must review the mechanical range that will encourage the renewed Skoda Kodiaq. As we believed, the offer remains unchanged, with latest generation gasoline and diesel versions. Thus, the 1.5 TSI Y 2.0 TSI with 150 hp Y 190 hp respectively. In second order is the block 2.0 TDI with 150 hp Y 190 hp. Depending on the version chosen, you can mount manual or automatic DSG transmission as well as all-wheel drive.

Where there is a surprise is in the RS range, which forever abandons the 2.0 TDI Bi-Turbo block that existed before. Now under his hood he has the block 2.0 TSI with 245 hp associated with a 7 speed dual clutch DSG automatic transmission. However, we will have more data when its commercial debut approaches, which is scheduled for the month of July. We will have to wait to have it, but everything indicates that it will maintain its success, don’t you think?

