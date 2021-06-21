Czech Republic vs England: Schedule, probable line-ups and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The Czech Republic head to historic Wembley Stadium to face off against England and define the leader of Group D at the UEFA European Cup of Nations this Tuesday at 1:00 pm; Central Mexico time, in a match that will be broadcast on the SKY Sports signal.

The English and the Czechs run the risk that a defeat will leave them out of the direct classification to the next round, because with 4 units, both teams could easily be reached by Croatia or Scotland, teams that have 1 point and will face each other at the same time. this Tuesday.

England and the Czech Republic shared the group in the Qualifiers for this European Championship; the English thrashed 5-0 at Wembley and fell 2-1 in Prague.

In their only 3 matches at Wembley, the Czechs have scored 9 goals against and have only been able to score 2 goals for their cause.

Possible line-ups of the Czech Republic vs England in the UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick England: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice; Grealish, Mount, Sterling; Kane

A draw would ensure the classification of both selective to the Round of 16, while the defeat could send them to the third place in the group, still with the possibility of passing as a better third with their 4 units.

