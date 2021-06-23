Czech Republic vs England: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

England faces the last game of the group stage with the duty to win and pass as first in the group to convince and convince herself that she is a candidate for the title, but with the fly behind her ear to know that a second place can give them a more accessible crossing.

To win the Czech Republic at Wembley, those of Gareth southgate will lead the Group D and the second classified of the F will be measured, that is to say, surely Portugal, Germany or France. A tough nut to crack against which they would be measured at home, at Wembley.

While if they pass as seconds, drawing or losing against the Czechs (as long as Scotland does not win against Croatia), they will face the second of Group E, at the moment Slovakia, but with the possibility of it being Spain, Poland or Sweden.

Eurocopa 2021 ➡️ VS Czech Republic – England, will compete for the first place in group “D”. ➡️ VS pic.twitter.com/Zx7tjNiCRl – Diario Diez (@DiarioDiezHn) June 22, 2021

The Czechs are worth a draw, so a less daring approach is expected than against Croatia and Scotland. His results have already improved expectations at this European Championship, so everything that comes against England will be welcome.

Official lineups:

Czech Republic: Vaclík (PO) Čelůstka Coufal Kalas Darida (C) Holeš Schick Masopust Jankto Souček Bořil England: Pickford (PO) Walker Shaw Rice Stones Maguire Grealish Kane (C) Sterling Phillips Saka

