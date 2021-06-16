Czech Republic requests daily fine of 5 million euros for Poland for exploitation of Turow mine

. Latam Videos

López Obrador receives the second dose of AstraZeneca’s anticovid vaccine

Mexico City, Jun 15 (.) .- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 67, received the second dose of the AstraZeneca anticovid vaccine on Tuesday at the end of his morning press conference at the National Palace. The president took off his coat and sat on a chair next to the presidential lectern, where Army Lieutenant Nurse Melina Vega showed him the syringe, lifted the right sleeve of his shirt, injected him with the vaccine and handed him the record as required. completed his vaccination schedule. Then, López Obrador withdrew from the press room to remain under observation for 30 minutes for possible adverse effects such as pain in the injection site. “We must continue vaccinating. I am going for my second dose here so that we do not stop vaccinating,” said the president minutes before his injection. The president made a call not to trust oneself despite the fact that “the pandemic is on the decline” and said that “fortunately there are very few” who do not want to be vaccinated in Mexico. López Obrador, hypertensive and reluctant to wear a mask in public, received the first dose on April 20 also during a press conference. The president was due by age to have been vaccinated in March but postponed his inoculation because his doctors considered that he had enough antibodies after having passed the disease. The president had covid-19 last January with mild symptoms and was confined for two weeks at his private home in the National Palace. López Obrador made a call on Tuesday to go “early” to the hospital when they have symptoms and explained that in his case, he began to feel ill on a Saturday and on Sunday “he already had spots on his lungs.” With 230,185 official deaths and almost 2.5 million confirmed infections, Mexico is the fourth country in the world with the most deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and India. Since last December, 37.5 million doses have been applied to people over 40 years of age, medical personnel, teachers and pregnant women, while 15 million Mexicans have completed their vaccination schedule. The country received 1.35 million Janssen vaccines from the United States on Tuesday that will be used to vaccinate people between 18 and 39 years old in border municipalities to reopen the common border, partially closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. (c) . Agency