Czech Republic punishes Netherlands for indolence

06/27/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

The first big bomb of the Eurocup exploded in Budapest: the Netherlands were left out of the tournament after being widely outscored by the Czech Republic, a more anonymous but very well worked team that prevailed with a lot of order, a lot of work and two goals in the second half.

NED

CZE

Netherlands

Stekelenburg, Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind (Timber, 81 ‘), Van Aanholt (Berghuis, 81’), Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon (Weghorst, 73 ‘), Depay and Malen (Promes, 56’) .

Czech Republic

Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek, Holes (Kral, 84 ‘), Soucek, Masopust (Jankto, 79’), Barak (Sadilek, 90 + 2), Sevcik (Hzolek, 84 ‘) and Schick (Krmencik, 90 +2).

Goals

0-1, min. 67: Holes, with a header, from a corner. 0-2, min. 79: Schick culminates a counterattack.

Referee

Sergei Karasev (Russia). Yellow to Coufal (55 ‘), Dumfries (80’), De Jong (83 ‘). Direct red to De Ligt (52 ‘).

Incidents

Round of 16 match of Euro 2020, played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The ‘oranje’ team had nothing to do with the one that had won the three games in the group stage. It was a flat, predictable and slow team, too easy prey for a less talented opponent, but that he played with order and clear ideas, enough arguments to meet Denmark in the quarterfinals.

There was no trace of the offensive and electric Netherlands that left such a good feeling in Amsterdam. It hardly generated any danger, beyond some approach of Dumfries from the right-hand lane, and no news from Memphis, De Jong or Wijnaldum, the team leaders.

The Czech Republic, for its part, applied its roadmap to perfection: first, it annulled the best men in the ‘oranje’. And when he had her within range, he had no mercy. It also counted on the expulsion of De Ligt to finish breaking the game.

De Jong, canceled

Soucek tried to cancel De Jong and take advantage of some arrival from the second row (he was about to score with a header in the middle of the first half), while Masopust and Barak tried to embarrass the defense of the Netherlands with more will than success.

Fear gripped both teams in the first act: the Netherlands was too predictable and the Czech Republic too cautious. Only Dumfries, one of the great talents of the Eurocup, tried to break the game down the right lane.

A few meters behind De Ligt was the defensive pillar of the ‘oranje’, covering all the opponent’s approaches, until at the start of the second half he became an involuntary protagonist of the game.

Memphis, meanwhile, was well covered by the Czech centrals. Despite everything, he is one of those players who knows how to make a living. He tried again and again, but too far from the goal and little fluid in the connection with his teammates.

The decisive move of the match

The second part started electric, with a very clear chance from Malen, who stood alone before Vaclik after a brilliant pass. At the moment of truth, alone in front of the Czech goal, the light went out. Little did Malen imagine that this mistake would be the beginning of the end of the Eurocup for his team..

De Ligt; stumble, hand and expulsion

Immediately afterwards, de Ligt stumbled when trying to slow down Schick’s advance. Hit the ball with his hand and the referee, after consulting it in the VAR, he showed him the direct red, interpreting that it was an obvious scoring opportunity. That arbitration decision absolutely changed the script of the match.

De Boer retouched the team without thinking too much: he sacrificed Malen, the most mobile of the attack, to give entry to Promes. In defense, Dumfries was much more forced, with Blind and De Vrij as the only centrals.

The game script did not change too much, although the Czech Republic gained confidence and faith. Holland had a hard time assimilating the blow. So much so that she lived a few minutes in a daze, looking at the bench in search of a ‘plan B’.

Red alert on orange gear

Kaderabek progressed through his band on 65 ‘to enjoy a very clear opportunity, in a shot that looked like a goal, with Stekelenburg almost beaten. The ubiquitous, exuberant Dumfries came to the rescue to save his team. Red lights were on on the orange team.

Especially when at the exit of a corner he conceded the 0-1: Stekelenburg failed in the exit and Wijnaldum in the marking. The ball went from the second to the near post, where Houles finished off, absolutely alone. The Czechs celebrated as if they had gotten into the final. It was not be for lowerly.

No reaction capacity

Far from reacting, the Netherlands was lying on the canvas. The Czechs, faster, stronger and more determined, went for the game.

They liquidated him against, when Schick, the best Czech of the tournament, shot at the near post to finish drowning the Netherlands.

It did not help that Frank de Boer began to move on the bench. Neither Weghorst nor Berghuis nor Timber could do anything to make up the result. De Jong finished the game unhinged, more busy protesting the referee than creating danger, like a castaway in the middle of the ocean. Everything that the ‘oranje’ team promised came to nothing in Budapest.