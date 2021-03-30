Czech Republic: go for the quarters

Spain seeks to qualify for the quarterfinals of the European Under-21 before the Czech Republic (Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. / Four). The combined of Luis de la Fuente arrives at this appointment with four points after the victory against Slovenia on the opening day and the controversial draw against Italy, where the selection ended up very angry with the attitude of the transalpinos. Therefore, by not losing first, the Czechs will make sure they are in the next round, which will start on May 31.

Spain has gone from less to more in this European. After a thick first half against Slovenia, in the second act they brought out all their quality to end up winning 3-0 against one of the hosts of the competition together with Hungary. Later, he drew 0-0 against Italy in a match where the Spanish team proposed more, but could not against the evil arts of the rival team. Nevertheless, maintains the right to depend on itself in a unified final journey where whatever the Italians don’t beat Slovenia would also do.

Nevertheless, Spain wants to assert its favoritism and not expect help from the other game against a Czech Republic that already created problems for the other favorite of the group, Italy, against which they scratched a draw (1-1), but will have to take more risks in search of those three points that they guarantee to pass as first.

In the previous press conference, the U21 national coach, Luis de la Fuente, recalled that they depend on themselves on the last day of the group stage of the European category to qualify for the quarterfinals and that they want to do it with a victory against the Czech Republic, but also does not forget that many aspects will have to be controlled because the duel “is transcendental and the nerves can play a trick”.

Mingueza earrings

Spain, current champions, is showing very solid defensive and against Italy he extended his games to seven without conceding a goal, another factor that is important in a clash against an opponent who will appeal to his physique to try to deactivate the more technical football of Luis de la Fuente, who will probably return to make changes in his eleven. In fact, the national team It is pending if the appeal for the expulsion of Óscar Mingueza against Italy bears fruit and the Barcelona player can be in the game, while he could also have Brahim Díaz ready, who did not finally play against the Italian team due to the blow suffered in the premiere against Slovenia.

For its part, the Czech Republic arrives more demanding to this final duel after watching Slovenia snatch two points from him with a goal in the closing stages of their match last Saturday. The Czechs reached this final phase after beating Croatia by one point in their group and showing a lot of defensive strength as well, with only four goals conceded.