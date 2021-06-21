Czech Republic – England: Here are the odds of the English for the Eurocopa match

06/20/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In a couple of days, Czech Republic and England will fulfill their responsibilities with the last date of the group stage of Euro 2020, defining in the process who will be the leader of the Group D before the close phase of direct elimination.

Historically, both national teams have met on only four occasions, leaving records of two English victories, a draw and a Czech conquest. The latter, however, dates back to their most recent match and, as far as their performance within the tournament is concerned, have achieved the same average of 4 points.

However, despite the a priori disputed statistics, bookmakers estimate the imposition of Gareth Southgate’s set, paying his victory to 1.6 and his defeat to 7.5. A tie, for his part, It is valued at 3.5 euros per euro investedor, this being the only result that is mutually positive for the two squads, then, if applicable, both would qualify for the round of 16 with 5 points, leaving Croatia already Scotland so that they can dispute their access as the best third party.

For the sake of completion, we recall that the Czech Republic – England of Euro 2020 will take place this Tuesday, June 22.