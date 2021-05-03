Czech Muchova eliminates Osaka, second favorite in the Caja Mágica

The Japanese Naomi osaka, second seeded, said goodbye to the Mutua Madrid Open in the Caja Mágica in their second game, when they fell in the round of 32 against the Czech Karolina Muchova by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-1.

Pending still to win his first title on earth, Osaka will not be able to aspire to it in the capital of Spain, where today it was difficult for him to find the strength of his right. Only when this blow worked for him, at the end of the second set, did he take the lead in the match.

Muchova, who makes her debut in the top 20 in the WTA rankings this week, took the lead with a 2-1 break in the first set and maintained that lead until the end of the set.

He repeated the script in the second, but Osaka returned the ‘break’, equalized 3-3 and put his forehand to work, which for the first time hurt his rival and allowed him to level.

But in the third set an aggressive Muchova, also patient when she had to sustain the exchanges, again put Osaka in crisis, who already made a gesture of surrender at 5-1, lamenting her head between her legs.

He could not make another point again and the Czech closed in blank with his serve.

Muchova was a finalist in the last Australian Open, but then he was absent from the circuit for several weeks to heal an abdominal injury. He returned last week in Stuttgart, where he lost in the first round.

She will play in the second round against the Greek Maria Sakkari or the Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

The women’s team at the Mutua Madrid Open has already lost the defending champion, the Dutch Kiki bertens, and the second favorite, Osaka.