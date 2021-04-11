Cynthia Rodríguez’s charms would escape in Venga la Alegría | Instagram

Many who witnessed the painful moment of the singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, thought they would see more of his charms, after the girlfriend of the renowned artist, Carlos Rivera placeholder image He managed to save himself from showing too much when his garment played a trick on him.

The collaborator of Tv Azteca, Cynthia Rodriguez, starred in an embarrassing moment in the middle of the morning broadcast where she collaborates, the dress she was wearing broke, which almost led her to reveal part of her long-awaited charms in full live broadcast!

On this occasion, the collaborator’s enthusiasm led her to star in a very peculiar moment in one of the past broadcasts, this after the “host of Venga la Alegría“he found out that the singer Camilo would be one of the guests on the program.

“Help, I said Camilo and it broke”

The beautiful girlfriend of the interpreter of Carlos Rivera, could not hide her enthusiasm when she learned that Eva Luna Montaner’s husband would decorate one of the moments during the broadcast and it was one of the dresses she was wearing which made her star in a disturbing moment.

Help, “my dress tore. Hey, I said” Camilo “and it broke. What’s going on? Didn’t you see anything on the air? I think it came off, said the worried driver.

The “former academic” would attract all eyes in an instant after the fabric of the dress she was wearing almost led her to show her charms, mishaps are the order of the day and it is Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz who once again gave that speak.

This after “the Coahuilense” stumbled and fell on one of the chairs that are placed in the set design, due to the abrupt movement, the garment broke and almost showed her left chest, everything indicated that not even the commercials that they were about to jump out would save her.

After realizing what was happening with her dress, she immediately tried to rejoin by stopping the part of her chest with her arms to avoid showing something and quickly walked to the staff area so that the wardrobe managers would solve the problem.

It was in one of the past broadcasts where Roger González and Anette Cuburú announced that the next day Camilo, one of the judges of the most recent edition of La Voz Kids, would be present at the forum, it was at that moment when the “model” of 36 years old expressed his excitement when he found out that he would share the same space with the Colombian star of whom he declared himself a fan.

It was in a matter of seconds that Cynthia approached the image of Ricardo Montaner’s son-in-law which was projected in the back, however, evading the comments of his companions, the girlfriend of the interpreter originally from Tlaxcala began to run without Expect that he would end up stumbling.

To avoid falling to the floor, the “grupera princess” pushed herself to an armchair where her colleague Roger González was sitting, who fanned her with the cushions. Cynthia was left upside down and when her friends tried to help her, she alone got up and noticed that the left strap of her dress broke.

The white outfit of the “youtuber” was caught on one shoulder and almost managed to let one of the attributes of the imposing figure of the show escape, which was captured in a series of images that one of the members of the show’s program Television of the Ajusco managed to record for the social networks of the morning.

Immediately, the reactions to the incident did not wait and the composer and dancer was the target of various mockery and comments, mainly some of the laughter of her colleagues who can be heard in the background of the video.

As for some of the followers of the program’s official account, they would make it the target of accusations by stating that “it always seeks to attract attention.” “Ridiculous”, they mentioned in some comments.