The driver falls in love with her Instagram followers with her sculptural anatomy in a sexy swimsuit

Cynthia Rodríguez He remembered his days at the beach and shared some images in which he posed with a sexy and tiny bikini.

The host of Venga la Alegría set fire to her account Instagram, where he appeared showing off his toned silhouette wearing a red swimsuit with ruffles, which captured the gaze of more than 120 thousand users who rated the image with a red heart.

“Remembering sunny days, peace and lots of loveWas the description used by the 35-year-old singer in the image.

As is customary in her publications, the Tv Azteca host caught the attention of her more than 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account by posing with the sexy two-piece swimsuit and showing her face completely natural, so he wore sunglasses as an accessory.

“You’re perfect“,”Beautiful“,”Super beautiful“,”That beauty“,”That pretty cyn“,”You have a spectacular body“,”You are precious“,”What body“,”You’re a goddess“,”Very beautiful as always“,”Great body“These are just some comments that the native of Monclova, Coahuila received.

This is not the first time that Carlos Rivera He falls in love with his Instagram fans with daring bikinazos, since on previous occasions he had already boasted his sculptural anatomy posing with tiny garments at the seashore.

.