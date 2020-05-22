Cynthia Rodríguez boasts the fashionable color for this Summer 2020. | Instagram Special

Cynthia Rodríguez shows off the fashionable color for this Summer 2020, thus, it follows the pacos of other celebrities such as Irina Baeva, Erika Buenfil, Galilea Montijo and Michelle Salas to name a few.

From time to date, Cynthia Rodríguez He has gained fame for his impeccable style of fashion, because either as a presenter in the galas of La Academia or in her participation in “Venga la Alegría”, Cynthia always knows how to look beautiful from head to toe, highlighting the best of her figure and falling in love through the screen.

Even at home Cynthia Rodríguez He knows how to look his best, since it is common for him to show off in social networks her day-to-day outfits, causing a shower of compliments and compliments in the comments section, even her exercise clothes become a trend.

Now, Cynthia Rodríguez share a suit in the color that will be the hallmark of the elegant women This summer 2020 and it does it big, because it is a fresh but refined outfit ideal for casual meetings, a semi-formal event or a business meeting.

Coral, the color you should wear this summer 2020

East summer 2020 Elegant women will wear the coral tone in various garments and accessories. By itself, the tone reminds us of the coast, the stars of the sea and its great treasures.

Cynthia Rodríguez he wore it in Instagram with a two-piece outfit ideal for going to work or a special meeting showing security and elegance.

Another example is Galilea Montijo, who combined with shades of a similar palette in an extremely summery dress.

On the other hand they are Michelle Salas and Irina Baeva, who used it in their outfits to exercise at home.

Mature women are not far behind. Érika Buenfil She also wore the fashionable color for summer 2020 in a blouse and jacket with white pants, wasting elegance and charm.

