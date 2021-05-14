Cynthia Rodríguez paralyzed in a red dress and marked legs | Instagram

If there is someone who knows how to wear one of the strongest colors of this summer, it is singer-songwriter Cynthia Rodríguez who once again paralyzed social networks by showing herself in a red dress that enhanced her maximum charms.

If we speak of sculptural silhouettes, it is Cynthia Rodriguez who is distinguished by standing out in each of his successful outfits, however, it was the color red in its various shades with which “host of Venga la Alegría“He must this time, all his waste of elegance.

The “former academic“It caused euphoria again when it was shown in one of her most recent photographs where she wears a dress in the range of reds that today this summer occupies one of the strongest trends.

Her silhouette and particularly her legs were the center of all eyes, becoming the target of various comments and reactions, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He received one of the first compliments precisely from the owner of his heart, the interpreter of” What is ours to stay ours “, who dedicated some heart emojis to his popular partner.

One of my favorite looks and it’s from @ makira.mx, was the message with which Cynthia Rodríguez accompanied the postcard in which she poses with a dress made of two different materials, at the top, a thin fabric with long sleeves and a closed neck .

While in the lower part, she wore a skirt almost the same tone but with a little more thickness and volume, the piece started from the beginning of the waist to which it marked a large tight dungarees in that area.

Undoubtedly, the compliments for the presenter of Tv Azteca, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, did not wait and it was some other celebrities who applauded her great beauty.

The prettiest!!! commented @rossananf

Brutally beautiful !!!!! wrote @karladiazof

Beautiful !!! @amarantaruizoficial

On the other hand, another rain of comments would come from the followers of the “youtuber” among them, some of her fan pages who dedicated a message to her about how good she always looks: “Amooo how you look in red, good to you all It fits you!” and “How beautiful” were other compliments to the recent birthday girl.

The “Coahuilense” who just a few days ago celebrated her 37th anniversary, when she shared a photograph in which she appears holding a large and beautiful cake in her hands, the pink cake adorned with striking letters that read “Happy Birthday Cynthia “, and particularly a big smile from the” model “framed the snapshot.

It was also on this occasion that her partner did something very special by sharing a story in which a romantic song is read accompanied by a very special dedication in which he reiterated his love for her and that is his main inspiration.

Happy birthday beautiful! Blessed is this day that the best person I know was born. Everything I can tell you is already written in my songs … You are the best gift of my life was read in the image that the charismatic television collaborator shared on her Instagram stories.

A detail that, without a doubt, would not only move the followers of one of the most beloved couples in entertainment, but would also cause great emotion for the singer and dancer who proudly shared the image on her Instagram stories.

And it is that as is known, the couple is very reserved in terms of displays of love on social networks or appearances in public but it has been in recent weeks that the singer, dancer, television and theater actor and reality graduate of “La Academia”, he has interacted more frequently on Rodríguez Ruiz’s social networks.