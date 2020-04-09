Cynthia Rodríguez is not touched or kissed, a strong hint for Carlos Rivera | Instagram

An uncomfortable moment lived the driver Cynthia Rodríguez Upon his return to the Venga la Alegría program where he has received strong comments for his current behavior, one of them was that of Penélope Menchaca who sent a strong indirect to Carlos Rivera.

After his return to the program “Come the Joy“After being away for a few days, the driver has changed her behavior as indicated by some rumors.

However, the same morning show host recently revealed that she was going through an unexpected situation with her boyfriend, Carlos Rivera.

From such a confession some facts were derived that could have caused the actress and

conductive she regretted sharing some details of their relationship.

Everything derived from that in a section of the program where it appears

Cynthia Rodríguez Y

Sergio SepúlvedaWhile they were both having fun in the section with a play on words, the driver demanded something unexpected from his partner.

Apparently, the girlfriend of

Carlos Rivera He keeps too much distance with his morning companions after his return, which caused the moment in the broadcast to be filled with claims for Cynthia by her colleagues, who claimed that she did not speak to them off the air. to which the driver replied “that she loved them”.

One day I learned that we are not going to please everyone, that the only person you have to make happy is yourself and you have to take care of yourself and love yourself and do everything that makes you smile. Loving without limit, without hesitation for a second, because life passes quickly and because it is constantly changing and with many tests like the one we are living but all this makes us stronger. ❤️ I have received negative comments these days but I do not take them personally because I understand your frustration and despair at the moment and I do not intend to like everyone, I would not even try, what I promise you is to infect you and share only things that I They do well, they make me smile and always in the hope that they will have the same impact on you. ✨ These are stressful days but violence at home or on social networks does not help at all, we are going to breathe, be patient and spread love, hope and peace. Because this will also happen, take good care of yourself and take care with all your strength and with everything within your reach to the people around you. ❤️ I love you, and I hug you very tight. A post shared by Cynthia Rodriguez (@cynoficial) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:23 p.m. PDT

However, among the various comments, that of Penelope Menchaca came to light, who could not bear it and had to reveal that if the driver, Rodríguez, approaches her colleagues, then her partner, the artist Carlos Rivera “He doesn’t touch her, in fact he doesn’t even kiss her,” he said.

To which the famous leisurely replied that she had a boyfriend and some parents who take care of her too much, for which she has been absent from the show.

And is that the cast of Venga la Alegría was threatened by the risk of contagion from Covid-19 after his partner’s wife Borghetti duck, (Odalys Ramírez) was positive and later the same Patricio, so the driver Cynthia took more protection measures.

However, they also point out there are some disagreements in the relationship of the famous and the Mexican singer due to jealousy, apparently, of her friend. Danna Paola.

