Cynthia Rodríguez in a floral dress and the best daytime look | Instagram

Again the outfit of the singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, made her fans happy after she looked radiant for many of them in a photograph in which she wore a short dress with a cheerful pattern very much in keeping with this season, what do you think? it was her “best day look.”

A dress with cheerful notes of flowers maximized and marked the beautiful silhouette of Cynthia Rodriguez who also showed off her beautiful and defined legs with a short garment that made them look even longer.

A pair of orange sneakers and a slim heel added even more definition to the qualities of the “host of Venga la Alegría“.

Before sleeping, the look of the day. Look: @victoriacantumx @kaystuffshoes, wrote the celebrity who just turned 37 on May 8.

The “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“For 15 years she has been one of the most popular faces in the broadcast of Tv Azteca and attracts most of the attention for her controversial relationship and particularly her style when it comes to dressing, becoming one of the women of show business that constantly inspires a greater female audience number.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz always manages to place herself at the top in terms of fashion garments and the model and “youtuber” is endowed with a figure that makes any piece of clothing a whole outfit worthy of the catwalk.

It may interest you With mini shorts, Andrea Legarreta wastes over Cynthia Rodríguez

One of the many outfits with which the “former academic” managed to conquer all her followers who gladly gave her 101,311 I like the publication and a shower of compliments with comments in which they pointed.

You are a barbie

What a nice way to end a Monday

Very Beautiful Cyn !!!

Greetings from the Orange Capital Montemorelos Nuevo León !!!

Spectacular Cyn and with the shoes, the perfect match,

Spectacular!!! I loved your shoes !!

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It should be reiterated that it is not the first time that the remembered “former participant of La Academia” consents the pupil of her instagramers since the “model” has stood out for being a loyal fan of this type of so cheerful prints wearing them in various models , from a single shade to an explosion of colors like this time.

The television actress and collaborator of programs on the small screen not only captivates everyone from her Instagram account but also brightens the morning of her fans when they tune in to the Azteca Uno channel, where she exudes elegance and charisma.

The composer and colleague of Anette Cuburú, Laura G, El “Capi” ´Pérez, Sergio Sepulveda, Brandon Peniche., Etc., in the morning broadcast is one of those caught by the reflectors in each of the broadcasts.

It may interest you. Would Cynthia and Carlos Rivera have Pati Chapoy as their godmother?

Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has participated in novels, venturing into productions such as “Se Busca un Hombre”, and “Indomitable Beauties” in 2007, “Mujer Comprada” in 2009 where she was also part of the soundtrack of the plot.

In addition, also small appearances in productions such as “Huérfanas” and “A corazón Abierto” where she played “Deborah” and “Los Rey”, add to her career.

The beautiful and disciplined of the fitness life has looked spectacular in similar prints, and not long ago a separate set of top and printed blouse made her ready for a fashion show.

And it is that for the famous prominent figure of the show there is no time or moment of the day that she wastes to wear the best outfit and thus be ready for surprise plans.

It may interest you In black and lace interior Livia Brito shows charms

On more than one occasion, Cynthia Rodríguez becomes the ambassador of various brands and clothing lines that invite women to enhance their more feminine side, without a doubt, other of the many talents of the girl from “Venga la Alegría” remains more than in sight.