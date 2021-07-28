Cynthia Rodríguez falls in love with the streets of Spain on her vacation

Cynthia Rodríguez falls in love with the streets of Spain on her vacations | Instagram

One of the most popular faces of the morning of Tv Azteca, Cynthia Rodríguez, shares some stories on Instagram that depict what her vacations in Spain are like instead of “host of Venga la Alegría“has conquered thanks to its beauty and charisma through the streets of the capital.

The presenter of the reality show “¡Quiero Cantar”, Cynthia Rodríguez, was unexpectedly absent from the broadcast and took the first flight that will take her next to her boyfriend, Carlos Rivera, who is giving a series of presentations in Spain with his tour ” #GuerraTour “.

Through his Instagram account, where the “former academic“She has gained great popularity, her more than 3 million followers follow her every step and they were able to notice a video where her”singer-songwriter“appears with an emblematic site at the bottom of the capture.

Through the streets of Madrid … the presenter and dancer, followed by a heart emoji.

A large structure that appears in the background of the recording refers to the famous “Puerta de Alcalá”, the “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“, who has become a regular on the road causes a stir in a yellow outfit that shows off her slender legs.

The site, which even inspired a 1986 song performed by “Victor y Ana Belén” and which was performed on various occasions by students of various generations of “La Academia”, including Erika Alcocer, of the second generation.

It may interest you By Carlos Rivera, Cynthia Rodríguez leaves Venga la Alegría

According to rumors, the reasons for Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz’s stay in the Spanish capital is due to the next presentation that her talented boyfriend will offer at the Teatro Real scheduled for this July 28, although the “television presenter” herself does not has confirmed this data.

However, it is a fact that Rodríguez Ruiz, 37, does not miss the opportunity to captivate everyone with his demeanor and style when it comes to wear and show off all her charm, although so far she has not been seen with her beau.

A yellow dress short, combined with nude sneakers, accompanied by some accessories such as a Mango handbag in black, they were the ideal choice of the so-called “Princess Grupera” to shine on one of the nights in Spain, full of places with history, art and culture.

Some reactions from his followers did not wait, the first of them came from one of his colleagues in the broadcast, as well as other celebrities in the middle and their loyal fans.

I adore you!!! Enjoy!! wrote his colleague @anettecuburu

Beautiful !!! Enjoy a lot !!!, commented @ karladíazof

Very good Cyn, you caught up with Carlitos Rivera, applauded one of the users and followers of the beloved host.

You may be interested Cynthia Rodríguez goes crazy for Carlos Rivera and his charms

It should be remembered that the television actress has declared herself a fan of fashion and has made it more than clear in many of her reappearances, particularly by leading the popular singing contest with Sergio Sepúlveda.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz is supported by a great team, including the majestic designs of @Victoryjesse, which the “television actress” thanks for making her look even more charming, in addition to the rest of the people who contribute to her picture.

The one born in Monclova, Coahuila on May 8, has shown on her social networks collaborations with various brands where she has shown herself with outfits from the most trendy to the most relaxed and perfect depending on the season and the climate that is lived.

In the same way, it happens when it comes to showing the most current footwear trends, since the Tv Azteca collaborator, despite her 1.71 height, has appeared with high, medium heels and even the most comfortable ones like sneakers, to support long walks without losing style.

It may interest you Look change! Yanet García shows off her different hair

The interpreter of several main themes of novels, in which she has also featured in other productions that include series and various programs that she has conducted.