Cynthia Rodríguez falls again in the middle of the live program, Venga la feliz

The famous host, Cynthia Rodríguez returned to the ground in the middle of the live program of Venga la Alegría, disguised as “Bella”, from the Disney movie to celebrate Children’s Day, although it went a bit wrong.

The fall happened in a section of the program where the drivers were modeling the costume in which they were going to celebrate and on the day of the child, at that moment it was when Cynthia appeared in her Beauty and the Beast dress and fell .

Her dress was very long and she ended up stepping on it so she fell to the floor in front even El Capi Pérez was present and was scared he wanted to go to save her but he did not succeed and he was quite concerned about her well-being.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful driver did not suffer any damage, just a little more embarrassment, because she ended up feeling sorry, however, she continued on with the programming, as she is a very professional woman.

Many users worried about her and asked her if she was doing well on her social networks because she is very loved by many.

On the other hand, there were a few others who mocked her and affirmed that she does not leave the ground, because previously we had already seen how she falls because she has not been able to save herself from those embarrassing situations in which for some reason something gets stuck and ends lying on the floor.

It should be remembered that Cynthya Rodríguez was previously the target of criticism because she returned from vacation just after quarantine was applied due to the pandemic and many criticized her and wanted to be removed from the program.According to them, I do not respect any Protection Norm, etc.

However, Cynthia assured that she would take the healthy distance with her driver friends and apparently it was not infected since she continues to work normally.

