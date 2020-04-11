Cynthia Rodríguez could leave TV Azteca after torment of criticism | Instagram

Mexican singer, actress, and television host Cynthia Rodríguez has been target of criticism since he returned from vacation just after quarantine was applied due to contingency and users they want her out of the television for rude.

After the host returned to the program Venga la Alegría, the critics have not stopped after knowing the such exaggerated measures you have taken to avoid getting it.

Since arriving at the recording forum, Cynthia commented that would keep his distance with his other colleagues in the program to avoid getting infected.

Everything was going well until some followers of the program began to criticize his behavior so obsessive and exaggerated so as not to contract the virus.

What did that criticism will begin towards the actress was a few days ago after her appearance on the Wordless section, when the other drivers began to make jokes about how careful they had been to avoid contagion.

The video was shared on the official channel of Youtube of the program and in it you can see that the host didn’t even want to grab the dice of the game to launch it during his turn, so the others began to say that he no longer even spoke to them and that he even had his own office.

Thousands of viewers and Internet users commented and opined on his behavior, reacting in a pretty way negative and asking until his final departure from the program for ridicule.

Let him go, the truth falls ill that he returns with a terrible attitude, “was one of the comments towards the driver.

Many comment that this reaction what is she taking due Carlos Rivera, who also takes quite drastic measures even with her being his girlfriend.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago one of the drivers, Patricio Borghetti, gave positive to sickness and caused others to be put into preventive quarantine for a few days.

