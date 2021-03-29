Cynthia Klitbo reveals she was abused at 14 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

In the middle of the movement #METOO, that has gained strength in recent months, thousands of women have harnessed the power of the networks to tell their experiences of abuse, including actresses.

Recently Cynthia klitbo told that suffered sexual abuse at the age of 14.

A popular showbiz magazine revealed that she never denounced for fear of being re-victimized.

The actress recalled that at that time her boyfriend, Beto Reyes, took her to a party with older young people. Hours later he woke up in a very bad state.

When I woke up I was all vomited, I was breathing in, naked and surrounded by all these guys. A guy from there to a friend and I took us out with a coat and we went by car crying the three of us ”.

Unfortunately it was not the only time it happened.

It happened to me more than once, I have been a woman raped several times ”.

Upon becoming famous, her ex-partner sought her out to apologize.

When you grow up, you drop the twenty and you realize that it really is not worth it and was a bastard ».

The actress assured that she is proud of the #METOO movement that demands a halt against violence against women and ensures that she will never be silent again.

Fuene: Excelsior